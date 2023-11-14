ComplexCon 2023 Brands To Watch: Garmette, Sebastien Ami, ADW, And Stolen Arts

Complex Original

In the midst of a two-day festival that celebrates the intersection of music, food, art, and style, the “Brands to Watch” installation, which is in its fourth year, spotlights the emerging fashion labels you need to know now. The Complex Style team selected each brand, which will sell an assortment of their goods in a dedicated space at ComplexCon.





Brands to Watch, which has featured labels like Brownstone, Advisry, Spencer Badu, and other designers on the cusp, aligns with Complex’s history as a launchpad for many of the industry’s leading creatives. Cactus Plant Flea Market’s founder, Cynthia Lu, was actually an intern at Complex years before she launched one of streetwear's most successful labels. Now she’s back creative-directing ComplexCon this weekend. Likewise, many Brands to Watch designers end up returning to ComplexCon with their own booths and accolades to boot.





This year’s batch consists of four labels from both coasts. These include Elliette Saavedra’s Garmette, a sporty futuristic womenswear label that’s crafted by a mother-daughter duo in South Los Angeles that’s been co-signed by Jorja Smith and Coi Leray; Stolen Arts, a New York–based label worn by rappers like Sexyy Red and Gunna that’s blowing up on B.B. Simon–inspired belts that riff off nostalgic pop culture references; and Sebastien Ami, a Los Angeles–based menswear label reviving vintage Americana and utilitarian garments for the present day. Lastly, there’s Philadelphia's ADW, an accessories label that’s building a name with its avant-garde bags.





Scroll through to learn more about Garmette’s futuristic design language; how anime inspired Sebastien Ami’s eponymous label; ADW’s outsized demand for its Gami Bags; and the incredible chance encounter that Stolen Arts had to get its first major co-sign from Dennis Rodman.



