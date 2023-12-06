Best Style Releases This Week: Fear of God Athletics, Supreme Camo Box Logos, and Cactus Jack x AP

This week's best style releases include drops from Fear of God Athletics, Dapper Dan x Gap, Palace, Supreme, and more.

Dec 06, 2023
Fear of God

December is finally here. While many of us are shopping for Christmas gifts for our loved ones, it's important to also treat yourself. And there're an ample number of great drops this week to consider. 


After three years, Fear of God has released the first garments from its highly-anticipated collaboration with Adidas. Supreme is releasing an elevated collection of leather goods with Blackmeans along with its hyped camouflage box logo hoodie. Other eye-catching drops include another collaboration between Dapper Dan and Gap, Palace x C.P. Company, and Cactus Jack x Audemars Piguet. 


Check out details on how to cop all these releases, and others from 18 East, NOCTA, and more, below. 

Fear of God

Supreme x Blackmeans

Palace x C.P. Company

Palace Skateboards

Release Date: Dec. 8
Where to Buy It: CPcompany.comPalaceSkateboards.com, select Palace retail locations, and C.P. Company’s Milan flagship store
Price: TBD

C.P. Company and Palace are reuniting for a another collaboration that fuses the creative and cultural influences of both labels. Palace has reworked C.P. Company's iconic shapes, fabrics, and material innovations to create a fashion-forward line of apparel. The range features eye-catching Goggle Jackets in Kan-D and Flatt Nylon fabrics, an Explorer Jacket crafted with D.D. Shell Rip-Stop, cargo pants in Flatt Nylon, a hooded sweatshirt in cotton fleece, a graphic T-shirt, a lambswool funnel neck sweater, a transformable Nylon B Shoulder Bag, a Goggle Beanie with a straight visor, a down-filled D.D. Shell scarf, and a baseball cap with earflaps and goggle lenses on the back.

Fear of God Athletics

Fear of God

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Fearofgod.com, Adidas Confirmed app, and select Adidas stores
Price: $100-$1,500

At last, Fear of God Athletics is finally here. The third pillar of Fear of God offers garments designed with performance in mind. Standouts from Fear of God Athletics' first delivery includes all new footwear silhouettes such as the I BASKETBALL, a low-profile basketball shoe that boasts a Three-Stripe molded cage inspired by Adidas' archival Predator model. Jerry Lorenzo also reinterpreted Adilette slides, L.A. Trainers, and the Rivalry 86 Low. Apparel includes technical performance pieces crafted with suede, fleece, nylon, polar fleece, and stretch woven fabrics. Italian calfskin suede and nylon cover elevated sports accessories. Pieces are available in black or clay colorways.

Cactus Jack x Audemars Piguet

18 East x Nanga

Wes Knoll

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: WesKnollNYC.com and PrintedMatter.org
Price: $40

Fading Smile is a 166-page book photography book by Wes Knoll, a New York City-born artist who's worked on projects by Alife, Krink, Living Proof, and more. Fading Smile is a decade-long survey that captures a community of kids whose lives and experiences are unavoidably interwoven by chaos. Photographs of drug deals live alongside action shots of graffiti bombers. Portraits of models sit with candid images of artists like Evilgiane or car drifting events in New Jersey. Fading Smile is visual bildungsroman about finding one's own truth when transitioning into adulthood. The book features graffiti writers like REBOE LNE, BAT, SOUTH LNE, TOCER + ZAVER LNE, ZAM LNE, ANGER LNE, VOLVO LNE, SEFU, RD 357, SILER HCNK, PECHI YKS, and many more. 

Kenzo x Verdy

Kenzo

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Kenzo.com, Kenzo stores, and select stockists
Price: $145-$2,035

Verdy's anticipated collaboration with Kenzo is finally here. Originally unveiled during Kenzo's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, NIGO tapped his protege to place his signature font across a range of garments for the holiday season. There's menswear, womenswear, and genderless offerings. Standouts include black windbreakers with all-over logos, cropped graphic T-shirts, and varsity cardigans. 

Dapper Dan x Gap

Gap

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Gap.com and in 13 Gap stores nationwide
Price: $24.95-$128

Dapper Dan is running it up with Gap again for another "Dap Gap" collection. The Harlem-born fashion pioneer has just released an 18-piece collection that includes graphic logo hoodies with Dap's Gap logo, matching logo sweatpants in a houndstooth print, a tote bag with a clutch insert, baseball hats, socks, and a logo ascot. The collection is available in toddler sizes and goes up to XXXL. 

NOCTA

NOCTA

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: NOCTA.com and Nike SNKRS
Price: $60-$600

Drake's Nike clothing line, NOCTA, has just released its "8K Peaks" apparel collection. The winter-ready assortment features styles inspired by Nirmal Purja, a Nepalese born mountaineer who is known for ascending 14 of the world's 8,000-meter peaks in just seven months. The collection includes waterproof jackets, sherpa fleece jackets, polar hoodies, and other winter essentials. Additionally, NOCTA has also restocked its popular "Love You Forever" Air Force 1s. 

Marmot x Better Gift Shop

Who Decides War x Scarce

Release Date: Dec. 7
Where to Buy It: ESSXnyc.com
Price: $200-$800

ESSX NYC will release an exclusive partnership between Who Decides War and the mystery box label Scarce. Mystery boxes filled with archival pieces from Who Decide War's best collections will be sold along with an exclusive hoodie. 

PNKDRMS

