Kylie Jenner's Khy Brand Accused of Copying Kanye's Yeezy Puffer Coat Design

Kylie Jenner has been hit with more plagiarism allegations.

Earlier this week, the reality TV star returned to Instagram to tease the second drop of Khy, her newly launched fashion line made in collaboration with Entire Studios. The promotional post included several product shots of base layers and various puffer coats, which looked quite familiar to some Instagram users.

As Page Six pointed out, the outerwear selection was immediately compared to the down coat offerings from Yeezy, the apparel and footwear brand founded by Jenner’s ex-brother-in-law, Kanye West.

“Ahh looks just like something kanye would design!” one person commented.

“Everybody acting like Kanye didn’t invent this whole look,” another user wrote.

Some even went so far as to accuse Jenner of intentionally ripping off the Yeezy pieces: “Y’all stealing kanye’s designs now ??” another person added.

Jenner’s post highlighted five distinct puffer pieces, including a boxy, zip-up design that drew comparisons to the Yeezy x Gap round jacket that was released in 2021. The hoodless pieces had similar silhouettes and were also made in a cobalt blue colorway; however, unlike the Yeezy design, Jenner’s coat included a front-zipper closure.

It’s also worth noting that Entire Studios is led by Sebastian Hunt and Dylan Richards Diaz, a design duo that began consulting for Yeezy more than seven years ago. Since then, Jenner has rocked Entire Studio designs on several occasions, including Halloween 2022, when the makeup mogul dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein.

Jenner’s camp did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The Yeezy copycat allegations came just weeks after Jenner was accused of copying Betsy Johnson’s designs for the inaugural Khy drop. Johnson, a Paris-based fashion consultant/stylist, claimed she had sent Jenner’s team concepts and language lines from her own brand, Products, and implied that the Khy designers had plagiarized her work.

“We emailed Kylie and all her team @products.ltd concept and language and a line sheet 6 MONTHS AGO,” wrote Johnson, who has reportedly worked with imprints like Balenciaga and Yeezy. “INTERESTING CONCEPT KYLIE…. INTERESTING. Thanks for the co-sign. Fuck your support.”

She continued: “I know who my supporters are in and outside of fashion. And I appreciate those. You wanna gag over lazy celeb merch duped business models be my guest. Working ppl don’t lose hope, we’re here for more than a gag collection and a bag. Long game.”