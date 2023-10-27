Designer Betsy Johnson Slams Kylie Jenner for Allegedly Copying Her Concepts for Khy Clothing Line

Designer Betsy Johnson has accused Kylie Jenner of copying designs for her new clothing line Khy.
Across a series of posts shared on Johnson's Instagram Stories, the creative director, stylist, and consultant claimed that she sent concepts and line sheets from her fashion label Products to Jenner's team months ago. "We emailed Kylie and all her team @products.ltd concept and language and a line sheet 6 MONTHS AGO," she wrote. "INTERESTING CONCEPT KYLIE.... INTERESTING. Thanks for the co-sign. Fuck your support."
Additionally, per Page Six, Johnson shared a screenshot that showed her student loan balance, which currently sits at over £50,000 (roughly $60,550). "While I stare @ my student debt. Worked my ass off for this," she wrote. "Like so many other working class kids who bust their ass for expertise they weren't born into to realise their ideas."
Johnson later shared a screenshot of a message she received from someone who noticed the similarity between the new Khy collection and Johnson's own designs.
"I know who my supporters are in and outside of fashion. And I appreciate those," wrote Johnson, who whasas collaborated with or worked for a number of high-profile brands, including Luis De Javier and Balenciaga. "You wanna gag over lazy celeb merch duped business models be my guest. Working ppl don't lose hope, we're here for more than a gag collection and a bag. Long game."
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal about the launch of Khy, Jenner said that her new label represents "who I am at my core." She added, "Creatively I have such a strong vision of what I want to look like and what I want to do and what I want to wear. There’s really no one telling me what to do.”
The first Khy collection includes 12 items, with prices ranging from $48 to $198. Set to launch on Nov. 1, fans can sign up for early access now. It's unclear if Johnson plans to take legal action.