Justin Bieber’s SKYLRK Unveils Limited Edition Collection for His Birthday

Justin Bieber rang in his special day with another gift for his fans. The multi-hyphenate celebrated his 32nd birthday (March 1) with the release of a limited edition SKYLRK collection. The range, appropriately dubbed the “JB Birthday Drop,” is anchored by the Reverse Hoodie and Reverse Sweatpant designs presented in polka-dot and tie-dye patterns. The pieces were made from 100% cotton and received a hand-applied color treatment ensuring each unit is one of a kind. The collection also offers a “no-zip hoodie” with a minimal logo on the chest, a cotton tank, slouch socks, a fleece beanie with a semi-raw hem, a pair of suede mule slippers, an oversized bubble gum pink robe, and silk boxer shorts. Bieber wore the latter design during his performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The JB Birthday Drop marks the ninth release from the elevated streetwear brand launched in 2025. According to a press release, the latest collection continues SKYLRK’s “focus on reimagining everyday staples through considered details and premium fabrication.”

"I would love to say @skylrk is a result of all of our hard work and intentionality,” Bieber wrote in September. “But if I’m honest, I think this company is just a reflection of my intimate relationships. Where we seek to understand each other sensitive to what each other is going through. People love to separate work life and love life . I believe there’s one life And it’s a love life."

You can get a peek at the designs below and purchase them online while supplies last. The birthday drop came just months after Bieber announced his exit from Drew House, the fashion brand he and road manager Ryan Good co-founded in 2018.

Bieber celebrated his 32nd birthday with an intimate dinner with Hailey Bieber. He posted a couple of photos of him and his wife sitting at a table with drinks and a birthday cake.