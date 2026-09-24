Style

Crep Protect’s ‘Leather Reviver’ Is Here To Refresh Your Tired Creps

Designed to bring faded, tired leather sneakers back to life with an easy-to-use, water-based formula and built-in sponge applicator.

Image via Crep Protect
Image via Crep Protect

Crep Protect is back with a new way to give your leather sneakers a refresh.

The brand’s new Leather Reviver is designed for pairs that have picked up a few too many scuffs, faded over time or simply aren’t looking as fresh as they used to. Following its first leather-care product back in 2024, Crep Protect has reworked the formula into a new water-based solution that helps bring some life back to tired leather. It’s straightforward to use, too.

The 45ml bottle comes with a built-in sponge applicator, letting you apply an even layer directly to the leather before buffing it in with gentle circular motions. Leave your sneakers to dry naturally and you’re done. The formula is designed specifically for leather sneakers, offering an easy addition to your regular sneaker-care routine without making things too complicated.

Whether it’s an old pair that’s seen better days or a favourite rotation staple that needs a little attention, Leather Reviver is made to help bring some of that fresh-out-the-box look back.

‘Leather Reviver’ is now available online and at JD Sports and Footasylum, priced at £12.

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