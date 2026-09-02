Nathalie Emmanuel Reps Dominica and St. Lucia Again at Notting Hill Carnival

Nathalie Emmanuel returned to Notting Hill Carnival for its milestone 60th anniversary, and the Game of Thrones star once again made sure there was no confusion about which Caribbean islands she was representing.

Emmanuel hit the streets of London in full mas, carrying the flags of Dominica and Saint Lucia while celebrating a Carnival that, according to Time Out Worldwide, drew an estimated two million revelers over the weekend.

The actress shared photos from the festivities showing her in an elaborate jeweled costume framed by deep red feathers, with both flags flowing behind her. Emmanuel also worked her heritage directly into her Instagram caption. “Reppin’ 767 and 758 forever,” she wrote, referencing the telephone area codes for Dominica and Saint Lucia. She credited fellow Dominican photographer Kage for the shots and tagged the post with “#60yearsandcounting.”