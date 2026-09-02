Nathalie Emmanuel Reps Dominica and St. Lucia Again at Notting Hill Carnival

Key Takeaways
- Nathalie Emmanuel represented her Dominican and Saint Lucian roots at Notting Hill Carnival, carrying both flags while playing mas in a jeweled costume framed by deep red feathers.
- “Reppin’ 767 and 758 forever,” the Game of Thrones star wrote, referencing the islands’ area codes and continuing a tradition she showcased at the 2025 Carnival.
- The 60th-anniversary celebration drew an estimated two million revelers and included a 72-second tribute to the 72 people killed in the Grenfell Tower fire.
Nathalie Emmanuel returned to Notting Hill Carnival for its milestone 60th anniversary, and the Game of Thrones star once again made sure there was no confusion about which Caribbean islands she was representing.
Emmanuel hit the streets of London in full mas, carrying the flags of Dominica and Saint Lucia while celebrating a Carnival that, according to Time Out Worldwide, drew an estimated two million revelers over the weekend.
The actress shared photos from the festivities showing her in an elaborate jeweled costume framed by deep red feathers, with both flags flowing behind her. Emmanuel also worked her heritage directly into her Instagram caption. “Reppin’ 767 and 758 forever,” she wrote, referencing the telephone area codes for Dominica and Saint Lucia. She credited fellow Dominican photographer Kage for the shots and tagged the post with “#60yearsandcounting.”
This year carried additional weight for Notting Hill Carnival, which marked six decades since its 1966 beginnings. The event grew from efforts to create community and celebrate Caribbean culture in a part of London where members of the Windrush generation had faced racism and discrimination.
Six decades later, Carnival has become Europe’s largest street festival, filling West London with mas bands, steel pan, sound systems, dancing and Caribbean food.
The 2026 celebration also included a 72-second period of reflection honoring the 72 people killed in the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. Police described the overall atmosphere during the anniversary weekend as “overwhelmingly positive and celebratory.”
For Emmanuel, however, representing her Caribbean roots at Carnival is nothing new. At the 2025 Notting Hill Carnival, she similarly carried the Dominican and Saint Lucian flags while playing mas in a purple-and-gold Airam Tribe costume. “@nhcarnivalldn is my happy place 🇱🇨🇩🇲,” she wrote at the time.
In another post, she praised designer Tiffanni T and Airam Tribe, calling it “always a privilege” to wear their costumes and adding, “The talent and execution is undeniable.”