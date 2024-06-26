Take a Closer Look Into the Levi's x Sacai Collaboration

Sacai has stepped up their denim game with a new collaboration with Levi's.
Along with debuting their Sacai x Nike Zegamadome sneaker during Paris Fashion Week, the Japanese luxury fashion brand gave attendees a sneak peek of their upcoming Levi's collection during their Men's Spring and Summer 2025 Collection and Women's Spring 2025 Collection presentations on Sunday (June 23).
According to press materials, the Levi's collection "reimagines hybrids of the Type I, II and III jackets, sculpted, waisted and bonded to denim pants, to make one piece. The original jeans take on new volume, sacai-style."
Giving an industrial take on the American brand, washes from the collection appear to range from medium to dark denim, with jackets that feature oversized sleeves, relaxed jeans that nearly fit as flares and structured vests.
"While working on the collection I was inspired by James Dean images, but that came before I started working on the Levi's collaboration," stated Sacai founder, Chitose Abe, referencing the late 1950s actor. "I've always been a fan of Levi's so I was honored to collaborate with them."