Take a Closer Look Into the Levi's x Sacai Collaboration

Sacai has stepped up their denim game with a new collaboration with Levi's.

Along with debuting their Sacai x Nike Zegamadome sneaker during Paris Fashion Week, the Japanese luxury fashion brand gave attendees a sneak peek of their upcoming Levi's collection during their Men's Spring and Summer 2025 Collection and Women's Spring 2025 Collection presentations on Sunday (June 23).

According to press materials, the Levi's collection "reimagines hybrids of the Type I, II and III jackets, sculpted, waisted and bonded to denim pants, to make one piece. The original jeans take on new volume, sacai-style."