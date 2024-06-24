Sacai Previews New Nike Collab at Paris Fashion Week

Longtime Nike partner Sacai just unveiled another sneaker project with the Swoosh during the latest Paris Fashion Week. Like many of the duo's previous collabs, the latest pair is a new hybrid silhouette, and it's expected to make its way to retailers in 2025.

The upcoming Sacai x Nike sneaker dubbed Zegamadome appears to combine the design elements from the Lava High and Son of Lava Dome with the current Zegama trail shoe. The Chitose Abe-helmed fashion label does apply its own twist to the sneaker as seen with the overlapping Swoosh logo on the sides, co-branding stamped on the tongue, and dual shoelaces at the midfoot. Another notable feature of the silhouette is the ZoomX cushioning in the midsole, typically reserved for the brand's performance footwear, and Vibram outsole.

A firm release date for the upcoming Sacai x Nike Zegamadome shoe is currently unknown, but expect more details to arrive in the coming months. Grab a closer look at the silhouette below.