Style

Malik Nabers and GLD Unveil Football-Themed Jewelry Capsule

The New York Giants' wide receiver designed four bespoke pieces inspired by his NFL journey for the collection.

GLD
GLD

To tell his NFL story, New York Giants star Malik Nabers partnered with jewelry brand GLD for an exclusive capsule collection.

With four bespoke pieces dedicated to his journey on the field. Nabers teamed up with GLD in co-designing the “LEEK” Chain, a 25mm diamond-encrusted nameplate homage to the athlete’s nickname; the block-letter pendant “H1M” chain that comes in white diamond, blue sapphire and gold and diamond; the blue sapphires and diamond “Catch” figurine pendant; and an 8mm diamond and gemstone “LEEK” bracelet.

The full collection, which ranges from $109 to $1100, is available on the official GLD website.

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