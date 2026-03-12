Style

Fossil Relaunches '90s Cult Favorite Big Tic Watch Design for Spring 2026

The watch brand is reviving one of its most nostalgic designs.

Fossil
Image via Fossil

Watch and accessory brand Fossil is throwing it back to the Y2K era with the relaunch of the Big Tic collection.

Over 25 years after being introduced, and just in time for Spring 2026, Big Tic is retuning with nostalgic designs that pay homage to the late 1990s.

Among upcoming releases are the limited edition Y2K Big Tic, which features animated flame designs (retailing for $170 to $195), the sleek Machine Big Tic ($195 to $220), and the collectible global pride series World Flags Big Tic ($180). The latter collection is set for release on April 6.

By Fall 2026, Fossil will also unveil the Townsman Big Tic with a skeleton look, along with a digital tourbillon-style animation and animated seconds hand, retailing for $220 to $240.

Check out more of what Fossil has to offer this spring below.

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