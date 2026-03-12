Fossil Relaunches '90s Cult Favorite Big Tic Watch Design for Spring 2026

Watch and accessory brand Fossil is throwing it back to the Y2K era with the relaunch of the Big Tic collection.

Over 25 years after being introduced, and just in time for Spring 2026, Big Tic is retuning with nostalgic designs that pay homage to the late 1990s.

Among upcoming releases are the limited edition Y2K Big Tic, which features animated flame designs (retailing for $170 to $195), the sleek Machine Big Tic ($195 to $220), and the collectible global pride series World Flags Big Tic ($180). The latter collection is set for release on April 6.