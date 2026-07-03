Quincy

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Kim Porter, Quincy Brown, and Diddy in 2007.
Pop Culture

Kim Porter's Son Quincy Opens Birthday Card From Late Mother

Quincy shared a video of him opening the sealed envelope on his late mother's birthday.

Joe Price578 days ago
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 11: Jamie Foxx, Qunicy Jones and John C McGinley at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 9th annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on November 11, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.
Music

Jamie Foxx Thanks Quincy Jones for Treating Late Sister With 'Kindness' and 'Grace'

Foxx's younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, who had Down syndrome, died in 2020 at 36 years old.

Jaelani Turner-Williams619 days ago
Quincy Brown attends "ETA" release party on September 08, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Quincy Shares Status of His Relationship With Father Al B. Sure After the 2009 Open Letter He Wrote to Him

The 33-year-old singer said Russell Simmons encouraged him to reach out to his biological father, with whom he shared with the late Kim Porter.

Alex Ocho666 days ago
Style

Diddy’s Son Quincy Brown Removes ‘Perfect’ Face Tat After Unfavorable Fan Feedback

The actor-singer had the word "perfect" tattooed under his eye to celebrate his latest single, "Perfect In My Eyes."

Jaelani Turner-Williams876 days ago
quincy gets assaulted by pilot
Pop Culture

Quincy Claims JetBlue Pilot 'Put His Hands' on Him Following Argument Over Bag

Quincy took to social media to share an experience he had with JetBlue in which a pilot allegedly "put his hands on" him following a disagreement over a bag.

Jordan Rose1599 days ago
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