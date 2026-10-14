Daisy Sound Follows First Headphones Release With Revok Interview

California-based audio company Daisy Sound went to the Midwest to connect with Detroit graffiti artist Revok.

In the inaugural episode of Daisy’s interview series Open Space, Revok discussed tactile creativity while prepping for an outdoor mural that he completed by the episode’s end.

When speaking about graffiti writing, Revok compared the artistic process to “anarchy” and “violence.”

“One of the things that makes graffiti so addictive is like you really get in a real flow state, especially when you're doing like a risky thing, you know, illegally. You have to tap in and be really keen and listening to everything that's happening around you, paying attention to everybody moving around you, every car,” Revok said.

“And at the same time, be on point, painting something good. It's like a real flow state present thing. You're not stressed about money in that point. You're not stressed about anything. You're just fully locked into the moment.”