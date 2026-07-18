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Daisy's First Production Run of Debut Headphones Sell Out In U.S. and Europe

The noise-cancellation headphones are cooking up a storm just weeks after the company's launch.

Daisy Headphones.
Press/Daisy

Daisy Sound is a new headphone brand that the audio industry should very much be paying attention to.

Just weeks after its launch, the California-based company has sold out of the first production run of its debut headphones, the Daisy One, spanning the U.S., U.K. and Europe.

The high-quality headset, designed for both wire and wireless listening, melds premium sound, adaptive noise cancellation and phone-free use into an incomparable listening experience.

Perfect for those at work and on-the-go, the early fanfare of Daisy One has solidified the company’s next production run — which is already underway — to fulfill demand.

For more information, you can head over to Daisy Sound's website or follow the company on Instagram.

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