Daisy's First Production Run of Debut Headphones Sell Out In U.S. and Europe

Daisy Sound is a new headphone brand that the audio industry should very much be paying attention to.

Just weeks after its launch, the California-based company has sold out of the first production run of its debut headphones, the Daisy One, spanning the U.S., U.K. and Europe.

The high-quality headset, designed for both wire and wireless listening, melds premium sound, adaptive noise cancellation and phone-free use into an incomparable listening experience.