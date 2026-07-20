Chase B Launches Maximal 2.0 Headwear Collection at Fanatics Fest

Chase B, largely recognized as a DJ and producer for Travis Scott, has unveiled his latest unconventional Lids collection.
At Fanatics Fest 2026 over the weekend, the Chase B x MLB “Maximal 2.0” was unveiled, a limited-edition drop of traditional MLB headwear with innovative design patterns. While remaining authentic to each team the caps represent, the accessories reintroduce Chase B’s knack for mismatched-panel designs. The musician previously collaborated with Lids on several MLB-inspired releases: “Tweed,” “Maximal” and “Colours.”
As of May, Chase B also serves as Creative Director of Lids, where he oversees product collaborations, brand campaigns, partnerships and more.
“This partnership with Lids has always been special to me because it’s personal,” stated Chase B. “I used to work at Lids while I was in college, so being able to come back years later and design collections with them has been a full-circle moment. Now stepping into the Creative Director role means we can take those ideas even further and bring together products and experiences that really connect with the culture.”
With early access being exclusive to Fanatics Fest, the Chase B x MLB “Maximal 2.0” Collection retails for $69.99 per cap beginning July 31 at select Lids stores and the brand’s hat drop website.