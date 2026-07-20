Chase B Launches Maximal 2.0 Headwear Collection at Fanatics Fest

Chase B, largely recognized as a DJ and producer for Travis Scott, has unveiled his latest unconventional Lids collection.

At Fanatics Fest 2026 over the weekend, the Chase B x MLB “Maximal 2.0” was unveiled, a limited-edition drop of traditional MLB headwear with innovative design patterns. While remaining authentic to each team the caps represent, the accessories reintroduce Chase B’s knack for mismatched-panel designs. The musician previously collaborated with Lids on several MLB-inspired releases: “Tweed,” “Maximal” and “Colours.”

As of May, Chase B also serves as Creative Director of Lids, where he oversees product collaborations, brand campaigns, partnerships and more.