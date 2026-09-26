Style

Blundstone Reinforces All-Season Footwear With Terrain Series

Available in men's and women's sizes, the Terrain series retails for $244.95 per style.

Blundstone.
Press/Blundstone

Key Takeaways

  • Blundstone's Terrain Series brings all-season durability and comfort from city streets to uneven countryside terrain.
  • The boots pair a slip-resistant AVALON® GECKO TPU sole with a lighter shock-absorbing footbed, heavy-duty cable stitching, and Comfort Arch support with XRD® Technology.
  • Available in men's and women's sizes in Suntain, Chocolate, and Black, each style retails for $244.95.

Blundstone goes from city to countryside with the latest collection in their new Terrain Series.

The collection, which launched September 24, is designed for all-season durability and comfort with the AVALON® GECKO TPU sole, which allows for slip resistance in wet and dry areas.

With a lighter footbed for improved shock absorption and maneuverability on uneven terrain, the upgraded sole provides a higher grip than the standard TPU sole.

Features include heavy-duty cable stitching for longer wear, leather and synthetic lining for extra comfort, and extra support with the Comfort Arch underfoot with XRD® Technology.

In men’s and women’s sizes with colors that include Suntain, Chocolate and Black, the footwear retails for $244.95 apiece and is available for purchase on the Blundstone website.

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