Blundstone Reinforces All-Season Footwear With Terrain Series

Key Takeaways
- Blundstone's Terrain Series brings all-season durability and comfort from city streets to uneven countryside terrain.
- The boots pair a slip-resistant AVALON® GECKO TPU sole with a lighter shock-absorbing footbed, heavy-duty cable stitching, and Comfort Arch support with XRD® Technology.
- Available in men's and women's sizes in Suntain, Chocolate, and Black, each style retails for $244.95.
Blundstone goes from city to countryside with the latest collection in their new Terrain Series.
The collection, which launched September 24, is designed for all-season durability and comfort with the AVALON® GECKO TPU sole, which allows for slip resistance in wet and dry areas.
With a lighter footbed for improved shock absorption and maneuverability on uneven terrain, the upgraded sole provides a higher grip than the standard TPU sole.
Features include heavy-duty cable stitching for longer wear, leather and synthetic lining for extra comfort, and extra support with the Comfort Arch underfoot with XRD® Technology.
In men’s and women’s sizes with colors that include Suntain, Chocolate and Black, the footwear retails for $244.95 apiece and is available for purchase on the Blundstone website.