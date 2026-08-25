Moving into a dorm means turning a sterile, small room into a personal space that actually says something about your taste. Most back-to-school lists push disposable plastic bins and cheap posters, but building a great setup comes down to choosing pieces with real longevity. Whether you're hanging limited-edition wall art, upgrading your desk setup, or setting up a proper vinyl rotation, the seven picks below—all available to purchase now on Complex—offer a sharp mix of streetwear culture, art books, and high-design home goods that hold their value long after move-in day.
Shop the Lifestyle Collection on Complex
Victor Victor Worldwide Dog Logo Pillow
Price: $100
How To Buy: Shop the Lifestyle Collection → Victor Victor Worldwide Dog Logo Pillow on Complex
Victor Victor Worldwide translates its signature branding into a heavy-duty home accessory with the Dog Logo Pillow. Made in Japan from 100% cotton with a polyester fill, it features a bold, high-contrast print of the label’s NIGO-designed dog mascot. Measuring over 20 inches wide, its substantial build makes it a functional accent cushion for a desk chair or couch rather than just a small decorative throw.
ZCWO LTNC Studio LibertyDead Designer Toy
Price: $295
How To Buy: Shop the Lifestyle Collection → ZCWO LTNC Studio LibertyDead Designer Toy on Complex
Designed by artist Lim for Fools Paradise, the LibertyDead figure brings a dark, subversive commentary on freedom to your setup. The vinyl sculpt offers a grim reimagining of the Statue of Liberty, depicting a skeletal character wrapped in a red robe as a reflection on the costs of human liberty. Standing over two feet tall (70 cm), this limited-edition release functions more like a floor-standing statue than a standard shelf figurine.
Not An Influencer Black AirPods Max Case
Price: $30
How To Buy: Shop the Lifestyle Collection → Not An Influencer Black AirPods Max Case on Complex
Protecting expensive tech in a shared living space requires durable hardware, and this snap-on shell offers a clean layer of defense. Engineered specifically for 1st and 2nd Gen AirPods Max, the lightweight matte black covers shield the aluminum earcups from daily scratches and scuffs. Stamped with high-contrast "NOT AN INFLUENCER" typography across the sides, it adds an ironic, anti-social-media statement to your daily wear.
THE SKATEROOM x Mowalola Graffiti Deck
Price: $173
How To Buy: Shop the Lifestyle Collection → THE SKATEROOM x Mowalola Graffiti Deck on Complex
THE SKATEROOM partners with top artists to turn functional skate decks into collectible art pieces, donating a portion of proceeds to social youth projects. This limited-edition release features Nigerian-British designer Mowalola’s bold, spray-painted graffiti graphics across a standard 8-inch Canadian maple deck. Built to actual skate specs, it includes an easy-mount wall hardware kit and a Certificate of Authenticity—making it a clean, ready-to-hang alternative to a standard art print.
FREE reFILLS FR Woven Tapestry Blanket
Price: $75
How To Buy: Shop the Lifestyle Collection → FREE reFILLS FR Woven Tapestry Blanket on Complex
FREE reFILLS elevates basic bedding with this heavyweight woven tapestry blanket. Cut from dense cotton-blend yarn, the design layers pegasus artwork, stars, and bold typography over a vibrant red tiger-stripe background, all finished with multi-color fringe edges. Whether draped across a twin XL bed or used as a wall hanging, it brings instant texture and color to an otherwise plain room.
Jean-Michel Basquiat. 40th Ed. (English)
Price: $30
How To Buy: Shop the Lifestyle Collection → Jean-Michel Basquiat. 40th Ed. (English) on Complex
TASCHEN’s 40th-anniversary monograph offers a rich, compact library addition for any art lover's desk or coffee table. Written by art historian Eleanor Nairne, the 512-page hardcover volume traces Basquiat’s rapid rise through high-resolution reproductions of notebook sketches, rare photographs, and major museum-scale paintings. At $30, it delivers museum-level art history in a durable, accessible package.
Kanye West: The College Dropout 2LP
Price: $33
How To Buy: Shop the Hip Hop Collection → Kanye West: The College Dropout 2LP on Complex
Having a physical record collection gives a dorm room real character, and Kanye’s debut The College Dropout remains an essential addition to any turntable setup. This proper 2LP black vinyl pressing covers four sides of mid-2000s soul-sample production, featuring classics like "Through the Wire," "Jesus Walks," and "Slow Jamz." Housed in a full gatefold sleeve with the original bear artwork, it serves as both a daily play and a solid display piece for your room.