Style

ASAP Rocky x Ray-Ban Rimless & Bold Metals Collection: How to Buy

The rapper's latest eyewear designs with Ray-Ban Studios are available now on Complex.

Two pairs of sunglasses: one with round blue lenses and gold frames, the other with rectangular green lenses and gold frames.
Complex

ASAP Rocky's latest eyewear collaboration with Ray-Ban is here, and we've got it available to shop on Complex.

As Ray-Ban's first-ever creative director, Rocky has been shaping the future of the brand's image and design. The partnership launched last year with the Blacked Out Collection, a batch of Mega eyewear models updated with new ultra-black lenses and gold-plated details. Now, the collaboration expands with bold new designs that push the boundaries of classic eyewear.

The Rimless & Bold Metals Collection continues that vision with updated takes on Ray-Ban classics. The capsule features oversized temples, gold-plated detailing, and all-new "ultra-black" lenses that deliver Rocky's unmistakable aesthetic. Built for trendsetters who want eyewear that makes a statement, the collection blends timeless design with bold streetwear flair.

Where to shop the Rimless & Bold Metals Collection

If you're ready to add ASAP Rocky's latest Ray-Ban designs to your collection, shop the Rimless & Bold Metals Collection on Complex.

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