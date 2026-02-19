ASAP Rocky x Ray-Ban Rimless & Bold Metals Collection: How to Buy

ASAP Rocky's latest eyewear collaboration with Ray-Ban is here, and we've got it available to shop on Complex. As Ray-Ban's first-ever creative director, Rocky has been shaping the future of the brand's image and design. The partnership launched last year with the Blacked Out Collection, a batch of Mega eyewear models updated with new ultra-black lenses and gold-plated details. Now, the collaboration expands with bold new designs that push the boundaries of classic eyewear.

The Rimless & Bold Metals Collection continues that vision with updated takes on Ray-Ban classics. The capsule features oversized temples, gold-plated detailing, and all-new "ultra-black" lenses that deliver Rocky's unmistakable aesthetic. Built for trendsetters who want eyewear that makes a statement, the collection blends timeless design with bold streetwear flair.

Where to shop the Rimless & Bold Metals Collection

If you're ready to add ASAP Rocky's latest Ray-Ban designs to your collection, shop the Rimless & Bold Metals Collection on Complex.