You Can Buy ASAP Rocky’s Bottega Veneta Leather Sweatsuit for $13,200

The already-infamous leather sweatsuit that ASAP Rocky recently wore on a jog is now available online.

The Bottega Veneta two-piece set—comprised of the Printed Leather Jersey Hoodie and Printed Leather Jersey Jogger Trousers—will run you a total of $13,200. The hoodie is priced at $6,800, while the bottoms cost $6,400, and both are available for purchase on the Italian luxury house’s website.

A clip of Rocky in the outfit went viral when a TMZ reporter pursued the rapper and apparently vomited. At the time of the incident earlier this week, the Bottega sweatsuit hadn’t been released, which a brand rep later confirmed to Complex.

The paparazzo trailed Rocky as he jogged around a Hollywood block, pushing her to “keep up.” During her chase, she asked the Harlem native if he and Rihanna were looking to have more kids, which he laughed off. It seems he ultimately offered to buy her lunch, telling her, “You a trooper.”

Rocky was recently named creative director of Puma x F1, telling Complex, “I am working with Puma and F1 to bring a new perspective to the growing motorsport audience. I feel like the fans don’t have enough of a connection to their favorite drivers. I want the fans to be able to wear the same clothes they see on the track in their daily lives.”