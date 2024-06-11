JOOPITER Announces Collaboration With Jackson Wang

JOOPITER is gearing up to collaborate with Jackson Wang for the auction, Jackson Wang Metamorphosis: Athlete - Musician - Designer.

The auction chronicles Wang's journey from an elite fencer to musician, later evolving into the creative director and designer of the Team Wang brand.

“I’m very grateful that I can share the highlights and important chapters of my first 30 years on earth—from sports to music to fashion,” Wang said in a statement. “They may appear to be very different, but they all represent the same mindset. To me, the only difference among these chapters of my life would be the skill sets, what remains the same is the emphasis on creation.”

Bidding is open from June 18 to June 25, 2024 on Joopiter.com. All proceeds will go to charity. Check out some images from the lot below.