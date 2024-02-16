Fear of God Athletics Announces NCAA Partnership With Indiana University and University of Miami

The brand's founder Jerry Lorenzo designed player-exclusive kits for both teams.

Feb 16, 2024
Fear of God Athletics is creating NCAA collections for Indiana University and the University of Miami.

Designed by the brand’s founder and creative director Jerry Lorenzo, the player-exclusive kits will include on-court and warmup suits that will debut at each team's games this month.

The NCAA collection also includes the Fear of God Athletics One Model made for NCAA performance, which showcases both universities' respective team colors. Both the men's and women’s teams will receive kits.

Fear of God Athletics team hoodies, tees, and pants will also be available to buy at each university’s bookstore later this month, and the capsule will be available for purchase on fearofgod.com on Feb. 23.

