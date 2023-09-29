Currensy Says He Put Lil Wayne On to BAPE: 'I Showed the Homie'

And Wayne and King Push weren’t always beefing. In fact, the New Orleans native appeared on the Clipse’s “Grindin’” remix in 2002. Their relationship later soured in early 2006, after Wayne started wearing BAPE, infamously rocking the brand in his “Hustler Musik” video and later on the cover of Vibe. Clipse responded with the diss track, “Mr. Me Too,” where they accused people of biting their style—and it was pretty clear who they were talking about.

Later that year, Weezy responded to Clipse's accusations that he copied their style, telling Complex, "I don’t see no fuckin' Clipse… They had to do a song with us to get hot."

Wayne also denied biting Pharrell. "Who the fuck is Pharrell? Do you really respect him?" Wayne told Complex. "That n***a wore Bapes and y’all thought he was weird. I wore it and y’all thought it was hot."

Currensy has been trying to clear up Wayne and Pusha's feud for years. In a 2018 episode of Full Size Run, he addressed the two rapper's miscommunication, saying, "They was mad with that dude for BAPE​​​​​​​, and I'm the one who told that dude to get that. So I was like, 'Don't be mad,' like motherfuckers thought shit was dope. [Wayne] wasn't ignoring their existence … he didn't get it from them."