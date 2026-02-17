Blank Street Launches 'The Sleeve' for Iced Drinks Ahead of London Fashion Week

Blank Street has unveiled its elevated essential, aptly called The Sleeve.
According to a statement from the coffeehouse chain shared with Complex, The Sleeve is the company’s take on a koozie, “inspired by the growing trend of turning everyday utilities into fashionable accessories.”
Blank Street developed the item after seeing that customers continued to buy iced drinks in sub-zero temperatures. The Sleeve, which is intended to keep “your hands cozy, all year round,” fits around all cups from Blank Street’s locations.
The Sleeve borrows its look from the puffer jacket, and is made with quilted padding in a green colorway that is a “nod to the brand's recently redefined visual identity, and acts as a complementary shade for wintertime outfits.”
The campaign features New York-based model, artist, and columnist Ella Snyder.
“The Sleeve celebrates everything we love at Blank Street: creativity, style, and innovation,” said Issam Freiha, co-founder and CEO of Blank Street.
The essential item is set to launch globally during London Fashion Week and will be available on Feb. 21 at select stores in London and New York. The Sleeve will also be available exclusively online via blankstreet.com/thesleeve for $18.