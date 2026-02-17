Style

Blank Street Launches 'The Sleeve' for Iced Drinks Ahead of London Fashion Week

Think of a puffer coat for your drink.

A person with long blonde hair in a green puffer jacket, wearing oversized sunglasses, holds a green drink against a white background.
Image via Publicist

Blank Street has unveiled its elevated essential, aptly called The Sleeve.

According to a statement from the coffeehouse chain shared with Complex, The Sleeve is the company’s take on a koozie, “inspired by the growing trend of turning everyday utilities into fashionable accessories.”

Blank Street developed the item after seeing that customers continued to buy iced drinks in sub-zero temperatures. The Sleeve, which is intended to keep “your hands cozy, all year round,” fits around all cups from Blank Street’s locations.

The Sleeve borrows its look from the puffer jacket, and is made with quilted padding in a green colorway that is a “nod to the brand's recently redefined visual identity, and acts as a complementary shade for wintertime outfits.”

The campaign features New York-based model, artist, and columnist Ella Snyder.

“The Sleeve celebrates everything we love at Blank Street: creativity, style, and innovation,” said Issam Freiha, co-founder and CEO of Blank Street.

The essential item is set to launch globally during London Fashion Week and will be available on Feb. 21 at select stores in London and New York. The Sleeve will also be available exclusively online via blankstreet.com/thesleeve for $18.

Related Stories

Colby Lopez with a beard in a plaid jacket and Rebecca Quinn in a leopard-print cap pose together in front of a striped background.
Sports

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Turn Their Love of Coffee Into a Dayglow Partnership

The WWE couple invests in Dayglow and are preparing to launch their own white-label coffee line.

Mark Elibert218 days ago
McDonald's sign with iconic golden arches against a cloudy sky.
Life

Woman Caught on Video Throwing Hot Coffee at McDonald’s Manager

Police say the 48-year-old woman faces possible assault charges after incident.

Mark Elibert312 days ago
Pedro Pascal on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Pop Culture

Pedro Pascal Jokingly Says It Was ‘Violating' to Have Six-Shot Starbucks Order Made Public

The actor went viral in 2023 when a fan greeted him on the sidewalk and inadvertently revealed his morning coffee order.

tara mahadevan542 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App