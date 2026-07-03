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Tyshawn Jones wearing a blue cap and colorful checkered jacket stands in front of a blue background with a floral design and cursive text.
Style

Tyshawn Jones Hits Supreme With $25 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Defamation and Contract Breach

The pro skater says the brand made defamatory comments about him to third-party brands and stakeholders within the industry.

Alex Ocho431 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Tony Hawk and Bam Margera attend Cantor Fitzgerald & BGC Partners host annual charity day on 9/11 to benefit over 100 charities worldwide at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2012 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Tony Hawk Reportedly Helped to Get Bam Margera in ‘Pro Skater’ Remake After Seeing His Sobriety

Margera will return to the 'Pro Skater' series despite his history of substance abuse.

Jaelani Turner-Williams479 days ago
Instagram
Pop Culture

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam Announce Their Engagement

The boxer can't wait to "spend forever together" with his soon-to-be wife.

Jaelani Turner-Williams482 days ago
Avril Lavigne in a casual t-shirt, performing on stage with a microphone
Music

Avril Lavigne Talks Conspiracy Theory That She’s ‘Not Me’ and Was Replaced With Body-Double

People have theorized for years that Lavigne died in 2003 and was replaced by a stand-in named Melissa.

Joe Price792 days ago
Style

Virgil Abloh's Ghana Skatepark Faces Closure 2 Years After Its Opening (UPDATE)

Back in Dec. 2021, Off-White, Daily Paper, and Surf Ghana joined forces to create Ghana's first skatepark.

Brad Callas923 days ago
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Music

Tony Hawk Shares Story From the Time He Met 2Pac: ‘He Was Effusive and Gracious’ (UPDATE)

The skateboarding legend said the iconic MC was kinder and more personable "than anyone else we met or bothered for pictures that night."'

tara mahadevan1068 days ago
A gavel sits on the table among paperwork.
Life

Former Pro Skateboarder Evan Hernandez Sentenced to 8 Years for Selling Meth

Former professional skateboarder Evan Hernandez was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine and laundering Bitcoin.

Jose Martinez1640 days ago
dreams
Life

TikTok User From Viral Fleetwood Mac Skating Clip Receives Thousands in Donations

Nathan Apodaca, a.k.a. 420doggface208 on TikTok, recently received the love of the world thanks to his viral Fleetwood Mac-soundtracked skating clip.

Trace William Cowen2116 days ago
Meghan Duhamel
Sports

Olympic Figure Skater's Side Hustle Is Rescuing Korean Dogs Bound for Slaughter

Nearly 2 million dogs are slaughtered for meat in South Korea each year.

Julia Reiss3080 days ago

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