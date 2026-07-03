Skateboards

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A skateboarder performs a trick on a ledge, captured through a fisheye lens. Trees and a clear sky are in the background.
Sports

Skateboarding Icon Marc Johnson Dead at 49: 'Everything He Did Was Art'

"The reality still hasn’t fully set in," longtime friend Louie Barletta wrote in a 'Thrasher' magazine tribute.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago
JP THE WAVY and Takashi Murakami on a motorcycle with colorful flower graphics. One wears a red jacket and sunglasses, the other a rainbow flower hat and sunglasses.
Music

Takashi Murakami and JP THE WAVY's MNNK Bro. Complex Cover Collection: How to Shop

Takashi Murakami and JP THE WAVY's Complex cover is commemorated with exclusive trading cards, vinyl, and more.

Trace William Cowen55 days ago
Tyshawn Jones in a coat stands in a park with a city skyline in the background, under a cloudy sky.
Style

Tyshawn Jones Stars in Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2026 Menswear Campaign

The skateboarding star, an official "friend of the house," is joined by other models in the Central Park-set campaign.

Trace William Cowen66 days ago
A Campbell's Tomato Soup can designed to resemble a chef's hat, with multiple cans forming the top part.
Pop Culture

The Skateroom 32 Campbell Soup Cans Set: How to Buy

Andy Warhol's iconic work reimagined as a limited edition skateboard collection, available now on Complex.

Complex Staff199 days ago
Three skateboard decks featuring abstract artwork in the style of Jean-Michel Basquiat, with bold colors and graffiti-like elements.
Pop Culture

Jean-Michel Basquiat "Charles The First, 1982" Skate Decks: How to Buy

The iconic 1982 artwork is now available on a set of three skate decks on Complex.

Complex Staff220 days ago
Advertisement
A skateboarder performing a trick during a competition, with onlookers and photographers in the background.
Sports

Street League Skateboarding Vegas Takeover Set to Coincide With ComplexCon 2025: What to Know

ComplexCon ticket holders can score reduced-price admission.

Trace William Cowen315 days ago
Style

Virgil Abloh's Ghana Skatepark Faces Closure 2 Years After Its Opening (UPDATE)

Back in Dec. 2021, Off-White, Daily Paper, and Surf Ghana joined forces to create Ghana's first skatepark.

Brad Callas922 days ago
Tyshawn Jones at a council event
Sports

Tyshawn Jones Honored With Proclamation From Bronx City Council

The proclamation was presented to the skateboarding star on Monday. Jones said he was "extremely honored" to be recognized in such a personally important way.

Trace William Cowen1234 days ago
Screenshot of Lil Wayne becoming pro skater
Music

Lil Wayne Becomes Official Pro Skater

Lil Wayne is now officially a pro skateboarder after his videographer for Young Money Skate, Phil Lopez, gifted the rapper his first pro model board.

taramhdvn1294 days ago
Tony Hawk visits the SiriusXM Studios In Los Angeles at SiriusXM Studios.
Sports

Tony Hawk Opens Up After Breaking His Leg, Says He'll 'Be Back' and Is 'Up for the Challenge' (UPDATE)

“I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity," Hawk wrote.

Abel Shifferaw1591 days ago
Advertisement
Models are shown wearing Tommy and AAPE pieces
Style

Tommy Jeans and AAPE by A Bathing Ape Link Up for Second Collab Collection

Among the highlights of the new skateboarding-focused collection are outerwear must-haves including a reversible camo vest jacket and much more.

Trace William Cowen1646 days ago
terry kennedy
Sports

Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Charged With First Degree Murder (UPDATE)

The news of his death comes days after Josiah was attacked at an Oakbrook Terrace motel,  where he suffered a fractured skull and a concussion.

Brenton Blanchet1810 days ago
sp
Style

Virgil Abloh and Daily Paper Link Up to Help Bring New Skate Park to Ghana

The Freedom Skate Park project will bring the first fully functional skate park to Accra, Ghana. The park, Daily Paper says, will be "a creative hub."

Trace William Cowen2038 days ago
Virgil Abloh
Style

Virgil Abloh, DGK, and Chill Foundation to Launch Skateboarding Program for Chicago Youth

Virgil Abloh teams up with DGK and the Chill Foundation to launch a skateboarding program for kids at select Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago.

Gavin Evans2089 days ago
va
Style

Virgil Abloh Announces Louis Vuitton Has Signed Skateboarder Lucien Clarke

Lucien Clarke has made multiple appearances on the LV runway. Now, he and Virgil Abloh have unveiled a new deal including a 'Thrasher' collab and more.

Trace William Cowen2152 days ago
Advertisement
karen
Life

'Skatepark Karen' Filmed Being Arrested After Fighting With Texas Skaters

The Karens are now at the skatepark, apparently, with this particular example of the increasingly annoying phenomenon resulting in an arrest.

Trace William Cowen2156 days ago
noah
Style

Noah and Frog Skateboards Share New Collab Collection, Zine, and Skate Video

The two brands first linked up back in 2018. This time, they take the collab energy to Hawaii with Mark Custer.

Trace William Cowen2303 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App