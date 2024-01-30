NFL Grants Licensing Deal to Designer of Taylor Swift's Viral Chiefs Jacket

Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to pay dividends for the NFL.

Sportico reports Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has received a licensing deal with the NFL that allows her to use official NFL logos on her future designs.

Jusczyk is the designer behind the custom-made puffer jackets Taylor was seen wearing earlier this month at a Chiefs' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. Jusczyk has also made puffer jackets for Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

The financials behind Jusczyk's deal with the NFL have not been made public.