Like Clockwork, Drake’s New Hairstyle Launches a Thousand Jokes

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming eighth studio album For All the Dogs, which is scheduled to drop Oct. 6, Drake has debuted a new hairstyle.

Drizzy's latest look, which sees the 6 God's curls held together by rainbow-colored barrettes, was unveiled by Houston artist Talameshia, who took to Twitter on Thursday to post a photo of her and Drake together.

"Just some Houston lightskins with our curls poppin," Talameshia captioned the photo.

It isn't the first new hairstyle Drake has trotted out during the For All the Dogs era. Back in August, Drizzy revealed a similar look, which consisted of his afro parted down the middle with pink barrettes holding each side.