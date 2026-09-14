Style

Burger King Is Selling a Chicken Nugget Purse for the Price of 4 Nuggets

The limited-edition Le Nugguette micro-purse drops during New York Fashion Week, complete with a sauce-inspired charm and free nuggets.

Burger King Gets into the Fashion Game with 'Le Nuggette' Purse
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Burger King is launching Le Nugguette, a limited-edition chicken nugget-shaped micro-purse priced at $3.99 to promote its revamped nuggets during New York Fashion Week.
  • The chain will release 100 bags daily at noon ET from Sept. 12–16, with each purse including a Honey Mustard, Buffalo, Sweet & Sour, or Special Savory charm and a code for four nuggets.
  • The fashion stunt extends Burger King’s broader 2026 makeover, which has updated its menu and customer experience while fueling an aggressive expansion in Japan.

Burger King has decided chicken nuggets belong on the menu—and apparently on the runway.

According to an official press release, the fast-food giant is entering the fashion game with Le Nugguette, a limited-edition micro-purse shaped like one of its newly revamped chicken nuggets.

The tiny bag, released just in time for New York Fashion Week, costs just $3.99, which is exactly what Burger King charges for a four-piece nugget order. The chain is releasing only 500 as it capitalizes on one of the biggest stretches of the fashion calendar.

Getting one may prove harder than ordering the food version. Burger King is releasing just 100 Le Nugguette bags per day at noon ET from Sept. 12 through Sept. 16, with purchases limited to one per household.

Each bag also comes with one of four sauce-inspired charms—Honey Mustard, Buffalo, Sweet & Sour or the new Special Savory—and a code redeemable for a four-piece order of chicken nuggets.

So, yes: Burger King is essentially selling a miniature nugget purse, giving buyers actual nuggets and accessorizing the whole thing with dipping-sauce jewelry.

“Burger King and our new Chicken Nuggets are having a moment,” Allison Smith, vice president of marketing communications for Burger King US&C, said in announcing the drop.

The timing isn't accidental. Burger King introduced its overhauled chicken nuggets and accompanying sauces nationwide earlier this month, and Le Nugguette turns what could have been a standard menu rollout into a fashion-season stunt.

Smith said the company wanted to “bring fashion and food together during one of the biggest moments in fashion” while putting a different spotlight on its latest menu launch.

The nuggets themselves are part of a broader makeover happening at Burger King. The company has spent 2026 soliciting customer feedback through a listening initiative and using those responses to make changes across its restaurants.

That push has already touched its signature Whopper, advertising, its customer-service program, and the Whopper Guarantee.

And Burger King hasn't exactly been thinking small elsewhere.

In Japan, the company recently offered owners of competing fast-food franchises—including McDonald’s and Mos Burger—up to 40 million yen, roughly $250,000, to switch sides and convert their restaurants into Burger Kings. Qualifying operators can also have half their initial conversion investment covered.

It's part of an expansion drive that has taken Burger King Japan from 77 restaurants in 2019 to more than 350 today, with 600 locations targeted by the end of 2028.

The Japanese operation also gained some serious financial backing after Goldman Sachs acquired it for 78.5 billion yen earlier this year.

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