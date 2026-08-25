Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Lands Major MAC Cosmetics Modeling Gig After Runway Debut

The brothers’ rising profiles coincide with renewed contact with Spears after years of distance, with their mother sending flowers to support their Vetements appearance.

The campaign follows Jayden and older brother Sean Preston’s Vetements runway debuts at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, and Jayden says he’s “definitely interested” in continuing to model.

Jayden Federline is wasting little time building a name for himself in fashion. The 19-year-old son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline has landed a new modeling moment with MAC Cosmetics, appearing on the cover of the beauty brand’s relaunched digital publication, MACzine, just two months after making his runway debut in Paris. According to People, the cover puts Jayden front and center holding MAC’s Fix+ Setting Spray beneath the blunt headline, “Who the f*ck is Jayden James?” Asked about his skincare habits, Jayden joked that his girlfriend deserves most of the credit. “Hydration always, but my girlfriend does my whole routine for me, so she’s really the expert,” he said.

MAC Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti said Jayden’s appeal goes beyond his famous parents. “At MAC, we celebrate emerging talent and love following their creative journeys,” Formichetti said in a statement. “Jayden’s unique sensibility makes him the perfect MACzine cover star.” The MAC feature follows a busy summer for Jayden. Earlier this month, he attended the brand’s House of Glass event in Los Angeles alongside guests including JT, Gabbriette, Ashtin Earle and Landon Barker. Before that, he and older brother Sean Preston, 20, made their runway debuts for Vetements during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June. Jayden has already made it clear that the runway appearance was not intended to be a one-off. Speaking to Vogue afterward, he said, “I don’t know about Preston, but I’m definitely interested,” when asked whether he wanted to continue modeling. He also admitted there was room to improve after his first show. “I could master my walk better — I was definitely stiff because I was nervous,” he said. “But Preston and I are trying to do music and other things.”