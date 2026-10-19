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Exclusive: Ray-Ban to Debut New Impossible Frames Creative Platform at Art Basel Paris

The new installation will ask the question of what is and isn't impossible.

A modern exhibition booth with Ray-Ban branding, featuring abstract art pieces on illuminated walls and a neon sign in the center.
Image via Ray-Ban

Ahead of the start of Art Basel Paris 2026, Ray-Ban has announced that it’ll be launching a new creative platform, Ray-Ban Impossible Frames.

Ray-Ban is set to reinforce its commitment to contemporary art as an official partner of Art Basel Paris, which will take place at the newly renovated Grand Palais in Paris, France, from Friday (Oct. 23) to Sunday (Oct. 25). The creative platform seeks to ask what is impossible, considering it as an attainable goal to strive for rather than a limit or a boundary. It promises to reject the idea of marketability and conventional logic in favor of creative freedom, embracing the idea of what is and isn’t possible.

Ray-Ban will host a tactile installation at Art Basel Paris 2026, which will consist of plasterboard, concrete, and chrome. It will also be awash in neon light, aluminum, and cable-wrapped brickwork.

“The impossible becomes a sanctuary where the mind thrives when it finally stops trying to conform; the threshold where true art is born,” Ray-Ban noted of the installation in notes shared with Complex. “The feasible replicates what exists, while the impossible creates new worlds. The world accepts limits, but imagination dissolves them. The impossible is intimately bound to the unique, untamed creativity that lives inside each of us. It is the ultimate personal frontier – the canvas of who you are when no one is watching.”

Check out some concept pictures from the upcoming installation below.

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