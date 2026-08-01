New Balance Opens First West Coast Flagship at The Grove, Los Angeles

To anchor the launch, New Balance is running two weekends of experiential programming at 189 The Grove Drive, including an AC Runner Listening Lounge, an Ellipse Café pop-up with coffee and gifts, and a 204L-inspired capsule machine giveaway.

The brand used the opening to debut its Night Lights Pack — new colorways of the ABZORB 2000, 740, 9060R, and FuelCell Rebel v5 — initially exclusive to The Grove before a wider New Balance release on August 1.

New Balance has opened its first West Coast flagship at The Grove in Los Angeles, a 4,400-square-foot, two-level space with a curved staircase, athlete wall, community area, and a dedicated Made in USA room designed to mirror its SoHo and Flatiron flagships.

New Balance has planted its first flagship on the West Coast, opening a two-level store at The Grove in Los Angeles alongside a slate of in-store experiences and exclusive product drops. Officially opening on Thursday (July 30), the store stretches 4,400 square feet across two floors. Designed by the brand's in-house retail team, the space features a two-story curved staircase, a wall dedicated to New Balance athletes, floor-to-ceiling windows, a community gathering area, and a dedicated room for its Made in USA collection.

“The Grove flagship marks a defining moment for New Balance on the West Coast,” said New Balance senior vice president of North America Tracy Knauer in a press release. "More than a store, it is a powerful expression of our premium brand — deepening our connection to the dynamic Los Angeles market by bringing together elevated storytelling, authentic athlete and ambassador connections, and inspiring experiences that help consumers discover their personal style." She added: "The location sets a new benchmark for New Balance retail while keeping the consumer at the center of everything we do."

New Balance also used the opening to debut its Night Lights Pack, featuring new colorways of the ABZORB 2000, 740, 9060R, and FuelCell Rebel v5. The collection was initially exclusive to The Grove before becoming available globally through New Balance on August 1. The opening is being accompanied by experiential programming throughout the weekend. An AC Runner Listening Lounge ran July 30 and 31 with custom beats, refreshments, and gifts with purchase. On August 1 and 2, the space shifts to the Ellipse Café, offering coffee and gifts inspired by the brand's Ellipse running shoe. On August 8 and 9, there will be a capsule machine for 204L-inspired giveaways.

The flagship is located at 189 The Grove Drive in Los Angeles.