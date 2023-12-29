Lil Uzi Vert Says They Want to Remove All of Their Tattoos

Lil Uzi Vert might be known for their tattoos, but the rapper has suggested they might be looking to get rid of them in the future.

In a brief clip posted by Ryan Leuteritz for L.A. Weekly, Uzi was asked what their favorite tattoo is only to give a surprising answer. "My favorite tattoo... none of them," the Philly rapper replied. "I'm trying to get them removed. All of them. I wanna go corporate." It's unclear if Uzi is joking or not, but it would mark a big change for them considering just how much ink they've already got done.