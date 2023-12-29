Lil Uzi Vert Says They Want to Remove All of Their Tattoos

Lil Uzi Vert might be known for their tattoos, but the rapper has suggested they might be looking to get rid of them in the future.
In a brief clip posted by Ryan Leuteritz for L.A. Weekly, Uzi was asked what their favorite tattoo is only to give a surprising answer. "My favorite tattoo... none of them," the Philly rapper replied. "I'm trying to get them removed. All of them. I wanna go corporate." It's unclear if Uzi is joking or not, but it would mark a big change for them considering just how much ink they've already got done.
As recently as last year, Uzi got matching tattoos with Kanye West and Steve Lacy, and they debuted elaborate chest and back tattoos of a Japanese oni mask and samurai helmet done by specialized tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga, who has also done pieces for LeBron James and Drake among others.
In a cover story for The Fader in 2017, Uzi said they got their first face tattoo after quitting their job as a stock person at a Bottom Dollar store. "I couldn’t do it. I’m not normal. I was in there just thinking, Why am I doing this?" they said, noting they got "Faith" tattooed on their forehead. "It was like, If I get this face tattoo, I got to focus. I can’t go in nobody’s office with a suit on with this shit on my face. I got to focus on what I want to do."
Perhaps Uzi's desire to go "corporate" has come with age. The now 28-year-old rapper has recently made comments about changing career paths and potentially becoming a father. The rapper, who said they desire to have a "perfectly normal life," shared an Instagram Story last month indicating they wish they were already a father. They also indicated that Luv Is Rage 3 will be their last studio album, and they want to get into designing women's clothes.
Whether Uzi goes through the tattoo removal, either partial or complete, remains to be seen.