Lil Uzi Vert Says 'Luv Is Rage 3' Will Be His Last Album, Plans to Pivot to Making Women's Clothes

Lil Uzi Vert says they're quitting music after dropping their forthcoming album Luv Is Rage 3.

The Philadelphia artist discussed the decision in a recent conversation with TMZ. When asked if they plan on retiring after the release of Luv Is Rage 3, Uzi said "Yeah," adding, "I love making music, but I don't really want to make music like that anymore."

Though Uzi didn't expand on what he meant in terms of the "music like that," they did reveal they look to pivot into the world of fashion where they plan on making women's clothes.

Of course, it isn't the first time Uzi has teased retirement.

Back in October, during a Pink Tape Tour stop in Chicago, Uzi revealed they arrived at the the decision to step away from music "not too long ago."



"I was gonna wait ’til later to say it but, you know, I’m dropping Luv Is Rage 3 and Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album," he told the crowd. “After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour. … But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”

Uzi added, “Thank you for all your support and thank you for supporting me on my decision. I’ll make sure that I give it my all on Luv Is Rage 3 this time because we gotta keep the legacy going. Thank you.”

Luv Is Rage 3 will serve as the follow-up to Uzi's most recent project, Pink Tape, which dropped in June, while also marking the third installment in his Luv Is Rage series, following 2015's Luv Is Rage and 2017's Luv Is Rage 2.