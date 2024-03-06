Paparazzo Berated by Kanye for Asking ‘If Bianca Has Her Free Will’ Reportedly Arrested for Public Intoxication

Earlier this year, Miller approached Ye the same day he attended Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles and asked him a confrontational question about his wife, Bianca Censori. "People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people say you’re controlling her,” she asked.

In response, Ye grabbed her phone and berated her for. “Don’t come asking me that dumb ass shit, I’m a person,” he said. “You think ‘cause you a white woman that you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb ass shit like that? Ask me about my wife?” He also asked her, "Do you have free will or you work for the devil? ... Is that your job to go up to every celebrity and ask them some dumb ass shit about their wife?"

In an appearance on the TMZ Podcast, Miller opened up about the experience and said she felt the need to ask the question after reports that Ye wouldn't let Bianca Censori be on Instagram "because he's trying to protect her"

"I’m saying this is an easy opportunity for you to be like, ‘Of course I’m not controlling her.’ That’s all that I had going into it," she said. "With everything that he’s done, people deserve answers to this kind of stuff. "f [Bianca’s] okay with it, that’s fine. If she’s posting those photos of her and her essentially naked body on her own Instagram because she wants to, because she wants to put that out there—fine. But he’s doing it. … He has such disrespect for women."

Miller was also the reporter seen jogging alongside ASAP Rocky last October.