Paparazzo Berated by Kanye for Asking ‘If Bianca Has Her Free Will’ Reportedly Arrested for Public Intoxication

According to Scoop Nashville—which reports on arrests in the Tennessee capital—the TMZ reporter who was berated by Kanye West in January has been arrested.
Melanie Leanne Miller, 34, was told to leave a bar owned by Jason Aldean early on Sunday, because she was too intoxicated. Responding police officers spoke with Miller, who said a group of people were being homophobic in the bar. They tried to get her a taxi but she refused to get in the vehicle.
Miller told police that she was waiting for friends to arrive but was told once again to leave. She asked the officers for their badge numbers and names, pointing out that they didn't have them on display. Miller was then arrested for public intoxication and booked on a citation. She has since deleted her Instagram.
Earlier this year, Miller approached Ye the same day he attended Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles and asked him a confrontational question about his wife, Bianca Censori. "People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people say you’re controlling her,” she asked.
In response, Ye grabbed her phone and berated her for. “Don’t come asking me that dumb ass shit, I’m a person,” he said. “You think ‘cause you a white woman that you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb ass shit like that? Ask me about my wife?” He also asked her, "Do you have free will or you work for the devil? ... Is that your job to go up to every celebrity and ask them some dumb ass shit about their wife?"
In an appearance on the TMZ Podcast, Miller opened up about the experience and said she felt the need to ask the question after reports that Ye wouldn't let Bianca Censori be on Instagram "because he's trying to protect her"
"I’m saying this is an easy opportunity for you to be like, ‘Of course I’m not controlling her.’ That’s all that I had going into it," she said. "With everything that he’s done, people deserve answers to this kind of stuff. "f [Bianca’s] okay with it, that’s fine. If she’s posting those photos of her and her essentially naked body on her own Instagram because she wants to, because she wants to put that out there—fine. But he’s doing it. … He has such disrespect for women."
Miller was also the reporter seen jogging alongside ASAP Rocky last October.