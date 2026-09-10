Bratz and LUAR Team Up for Limited-Edition Doll Collab

Bratz has teamed up with LUAR for a pair of limited-edition dolls to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Y2K fashion doll brand.

"Bratz and Luar have always shared the same attitude: be who you are, be a little extra and don’t ask for permission," LUAR founder and creative director, Raul Lopez, said in a statement. "For me, this collaboration is about the freedom of self-expression and the fantasy of fashion that we all have as kids. It feels nostalgic, but also completely of the moment. Bratz is an icon, Luar is building its own world and I love the idea of bringing those two worlds together."

The collaboration features two different dolls: Yasmin and Carlos. Featuring custom Luar designs, unique to the collaboration, the drop celebrates the iconography of the Bratz brand.