Bratz and LUAR Team Up for Limited-Edition Doll Collab

Key Takeaways
- Bratz and LUAR have teamed up on limited-edition Yasmin and Carlos dolls celebrating the fashion brand’s 25th anniversary.
- The collectibles wear custom LUAR designs that channel both brands' shared commitment to fearless style, individuality, and self-expression.
- The dolls will go on sale through Bratz’s official website on Tuesday, September 15, at 8 A.M. local time.
Bratz has teamed up with LUAR for a pair of limited-edition dolls to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Y2K fashion doll brand.
"Bratz and Luar have always shared the same attitude: be who you are, be a little extra and don’t ask for permission," LUAR founder and creative director, Raul Lopez, said in a statement. "For me, this collaboration is about the freedom of self-expression and the fantasy of fashion that we all have as kids. It feels nostalgic, but also completely of the moment. Bratz is an icon, Luar is building its own world and I love the idea of bringing those two worlds together."
The collaboration features two different dolls: Yasmin and Carlos. Featuring custom Luar designs, unique to the collaboration, the drop celebrates the iconography of the Bratz brand.
"Bratz has always celebrated the confidence to define your own style and take up space exactly as you are. Luar brings that same fearless energy to fashion, challenging convention while celebrating individuality and culture," Jasmin Larian Hekmat, the president and creative director of Bratz, added.
The dolls will be available to purchase on Tuesday (September 15) at 8 A.M. local time via the Bratz official website.