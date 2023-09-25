Travis Kelce sported a bold outfit from KidSuper after of the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, Sept. 24, and now the fashion brand has renamed it after Taylor Swift showed up to the game in what became an internet-breaking moment.

Swift showed up to Sunday's game alongisde Kelce's mother, and was seen leaving the Stadium with the Chiefs star, who was sporting the matching cream and blue ll denim jacket and pants designed by by KidSuper.