NFL and Camp Flog Gnaw Team Up for ‘Camp NFL,’ Features Starter Jacket Collab with GOLF

The NFL and Camp Flog Gnaw are joining forces for a special collaboration.

The league and the Tyler, the Creator-founded music festival are hosting “Camp NFL,” a fan activation that combines the worlds of sports, music, and culture.

Attendees can participate in games like Touchdown Toss and Field Goal Kick for a chance to win prizes, including a customizable NFL x Camp Flog Gnaw Starter jacket. The limited-edition jacket, designed in collaboration with Tyler, the Creator’s brand, GOLF, features Starter elements and other exclusive graphics.