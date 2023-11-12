NFL and Camp Flog Gnaw Team Up for ‘Camp NFL,’ Features Starter Jacket Collab with GOLF

The NFL and Camp Flog Gnaw are joining forces for a special collaboration.
The league and the Tyler, the Creator-founded music festival are hosting “Camp NFL,” a fan activation that combines the worlds of sports, music, and culture.
Attendees can participate in games like Touchdown Toss and Field Goal Kick for a chance to win prizes, including a customizable NFL x Camp Flog Gnaw Starter jacket. The limited-edition jacket, designed in collaboration with Tyler, the Creator’s brand, GOLF, features Starter elements and other exclusive graphics.
100 lucky winners can also customize their jackets at the Starter Customization Lounge. However, the winner with the most points over the weekend from the Field Goal Kick game will win the grand prize of two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.
Camp Flog Gnaw kicked off last night and featured sets from Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, performing as The Hillbillies, as well as Clipse, Ice Spice, Kali Uchis, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Teezo Touchdown. The festival will wrap up on Sunday night with performances from SZA, Rex Orange County, Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Yachty, and PinkPantheress.