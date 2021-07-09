Blueface is no stranger to head and face tattoos, but his latest has caught the eye of controversial rapper and big-time troll Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The “Thotiana” rapper recently showcased his new tattoo online, and it’s a particularly big one across the side of his head. Curiously, Blueface’s latest piece is dedicated to his favorite celebrity jeweler, NYC Luxury. When DJ Akademiks shared a post about the tattoo in question, 6ix9ine didn’t waste time and immediately gave his thoughts on the matter.

“He definitely owed them money for unpayed [sic] jewelry,” wrote 6ix9ine in the comments, leaving an additional “NYC Luxury” comment followed by crying-laughing emojis. For what it’s worth, Blueface replied in the comments using his unverified account. “You literally trying to [sic] hard to stay relevant,” he wrote.

But 6ix9ine wasn’t letting it go there, instead deciding to further troll Blueface with a brief comedy sketch shared to Instagram. “One hit wonder problems,” he wrote alongside the clip.

In the video, 6ix9ine is checking out a chain when he asks how much it is. “Only 200,” the jeweler replies, to which 6ix9ine suggests he doesn’t have the money. “You know what to do.” He then has his head pushed to the glass at the jewelers as someone writes “NYC Luxury” on the side of his head.