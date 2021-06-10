For the past two years, Complex has supported young emerging brands and designers through its “Brands to Watch” activation. Originally introduced at ComplexCon Chicago and then at its annual Long Beach event, the initiative continued to live on virtually last year at the first-ever ComplexLand. Designers who have previously been featured in the “Brands to Watch” space include names like Kristopher Kites, Zach Kinninger of Basketcase Gallery, and Beth Birkett of Bephie’s Beauty Supply. Next week, ComplexLand and its “Brands to Watch” activation will return for 2021.

One of the major perks of ComplexLand is the opportunity to shop exclusive pieces by these rising designers from the comforts of your own home. This year, Complex’s Style team highlighted three designers whose work shined through, even after a tumultuous year. The space will feature brands like Hayato by Hayato Arai, who is a 28-year-old designer that has blended his love for furniture into unique designs for double knee carpenter pants. There will also be pieces from JÉBLANC by Jeniece Blanchet, a jewelry brand known for futuristic handmade hoop earrings that has garnered fans like Kali Uchis, Kylie Jenner, and SZA. Then there’s Tommy Bogo’s Tombogo, a Los Angeles-based brand whose utilitarian clothing line has resonated with celebs like Kid Cudi and recently held its first presentation at the CFDA’s New York Fashion Week this year.

ComplexLand will take place from June 16-18 and it’s exactly how you remember it last year. An all-encompassing virtual experience that will have you exploring the world of music, fashion, food, tech and more. There are incredible panels scheduled, rare and exclusive drops from your favorite brands, live performances from big artists, and many other fun surprises in store.

Stay tuned to Complex for more in-depth stories on each brand and designer, and what they’ll be bringing at ComplexLand. You’ll definitely want to keep these brands on your radar during and after the festivities.

