Montreal-based streetwear brand Atelier New Regime recently dropped their Championship Collection. A celebration of their growth as a brand, the new collection is an ode to hard work, dedication, and resilience.

The collection includes a re-working of the “Hometown Heroes” bomber jacket that was originally released in 2016. The highlight of the collection is a 4-karat yellow gold "Championship Ring," which is embellished with the Atelier New Regime logo.



"It ain’t about the size of your team but how well they can play together,” says New Regime's co-founder and creative director Koku Awuye about the collection. “Finding good players is easy; getting them to play together is a different game."

The full collection can be viewed on the Atelier New Regime website.