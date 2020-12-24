Ugg has expanded its offerings to our four-legged friends.

This week, the footwear giant unveiled its first-ever canine collection made in partnership with Very Important Puppies (V.I.P.)—an NYC-based dogwear brand founded by sisters Sabrina Albarello and Katerina Karelas. The collaboration offers dog booties inspired by Ugg's Classic Boot with V.I.P.'s signature use of playful colors. Each pair is made from faux-suede with faux-fur trim accents, a rubber outsole, and an adjustable hook-and-loop strap.

"Ugg is a truly democratic brand," Ugg president Andrea O'Donnell said in a press release. "Expanding our range and collaborating with Very Important Puppies clever vision evidences this notion and debuts fun and functional products, expanding the Ugg brand's iconic silhouette to a whole new species."

Ugg and V.I.P. showcased the collaborative collection with the help of influencers and their furry companions. Steph Shep, Sami Miro, Amelia Gray, Devin Brugman, Elysee Sanville, and Maeve Reilly were tapped for a street style photoshoot in which they are seen rocking the Ugg Classic Short model alongside their dogs, which are wearing the Ugg x V.I.P. Booties. You can check out the photos, shot by Emanuele D'Angelo, below.

You can pre-order the booties—available in black and chestnut colorways—for $80 at Ugg's and V.I.P.'s websites.