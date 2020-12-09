Post Malone has gifted every student at his former high school in Texas with a pair each of his signature custom Crocs, Billboard reports.

The news was revealed by Texas' Grapevine High School's principal Alex Fingers, who shared a photo of his students with the shoes on Tuesday. "Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community," Fingers wrote on Twitter. "Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success!" The shoe in question was from Post's fifth collaboration with the company, the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II, which sold out quickly when it dropped this week.

TMZ reports that even the teachers and the rest of the faculty members at the school received the shoes. In order to guarantee everyone got the right size shoe, a Google spreadsheet was shared among the staff and students last week that included everyone's shoe size.

Post most recently appeared in the video for Ty Dolla Sign's "Spicy," which was narrated by Snoop Dogg.