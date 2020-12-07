Ok, let's face it, it's post-Thanksgiving and we think we still have plenty of time to shop for gifts. What starts off as merry making goes quickly downhill. You know the feeling. The one that goes from "I'm so excited to spoil all the people I love with amazing sh*t" to "Frantically raiding Target's 'Dollar Spot' for interesting gifts." We've all been there. But this year, to avoid all that madness, we've selected goods for you to cop in advance, so you'll make it to the gift wrapping finish line with no sweat. Many of these gifts are available now, while others are an unexpected flavor you'll have to scour the resell market for. Check out the gift ideas for her and for him below.

FOR HIM

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Parfum

Updated in April of 2020, the Paco Rabanne 1 Million Parfum is the hero parfum of the Paco Rabanne fragrance line. A deeply masculine scent, the fragrance has a duality between salty notes and sun-drenched leather featuring woody tones. Complete with a gold bar display, it's the most extra, and necessary scent to gift this holiday season.

Supreme The North Face Cargo Vest Gold

Supreme and The North Face's Cargo Vest released as a part of the Spring/Summer 20 Week 13 drop in three colorways. At that time, it was the second time that season the two brands would collaborate. The cargo vest features seven pockets on the front for convenience.

Kith Williams III Hoodie

Most recently, Kith introduced the Kith 101™ Program offering three colors from their signature palette twice a year. Minimalist basics are often the easiest way to gift since everyone digs a go-to outfit for casual hang-outs that are still en vouge but cozy.

Nike Air Presto Off-White

Still a rather elusive shoe, the Black/Black-Muslin Off-White x Nike Air Presto released as a part of the the original ten. This silhouette is synonymous with the beginning of mainstream sneaker culture. The Off-White x Nike Air Presto carries the classic deconstructive look with cut away layers exposing details of the tongue with Virgil Abloh's iconic zip-tie hang tag and side lettering.

Luke Vicious Padlock Choker

From the custom minimalist punk designer Luke Vicious based in Los Angeles, the Super Small Padlock Choker has Luke's signature vintage aesthetic in a solid steel chain. The custom artist is not only super approachable, but also super open about making your chains a custom size (just ask). Luke Vicious also makes vintage apparel fit for stockings.

Malbon x The Glenlivet Tour Bag

The Malbon x The Glenlivet Tour Staff Golf Bag is the best thing to happen to golf. Done in teal and white with a pink trim and patent leather strap, this limited edition bag is a testament to a new era where we see golf become the new "skate culture" in streetwear, especially when it comes to trick shots.

Malbon Gold Roll King Collection

Since the Malbon x The Glenlivet Tour Bag is pretty hard to cop, for those who still want something dope from the brand, the Roll King collection is a good starter pack to gift and encourage a friend to come golf.

FOR HER

Paco Rabanne Invictus

Sometimes women's fragrances are too overwhelmingly sweet, which is why some of us like to use scents that are more discreet, but still offer a sweet and fresh take. Invictus is a clash of both worlds. With refreshing top notes of grapefruit and the sensual heart notes of guaiac wood and patchouli, this essence gives off a magnetic woody-aquatic scent perfect with your Made in LA Joah getup.

AMBUSH x Converse

Yoon Ahn's AMBUSH recently dropped the winter-ready Converse capsule featuring the fur-coated Converse Chuck 70s and a duo of CTAS Duckboots. The dramaticly fashionable collection released on November 24 and features a blue and black colorway in both styles and cozy details.

Medicom NagNagNag Yotsume Version 2 1000% Bearbrick

Who's NagNagNag? Well, I guess that's for you to determine this holiday season. This 1000% Bearbrick was designed by Japanese artist Shigeru Arai who first started his artistic line with soft vinyl dolls with the name of "NagNagNag." Afterwards, he produced additional dolls named "NAGBALL" and "NZOMBIE" with his signature two sets of oogly chastising eyes.

JOAH BROWN Oversized Joggers

Winter is here and Joah Brown's Oversized French Terry Joggers will keep your secret santa warm without losing her edge. With colors like Black, Sahara, and Charcoal, you might want to grab a few before they're out of stock. Did we mention the fit is perfect?

JOAH BROWN Cage Bra

Becky, is that you? While you're shopping, you might as well get the whole outfit for your secret santa so they can keep the "made in LA, but make it winter" vibes going. Joah Brown's Cage Bra is a minimal coverage bralette with bomb back details designed with function and comfort in mind.

Seville Michelle - Jesus Piece Choker

From the creative mind of designer Seville Michelle, whose love for the 90s era has inspired her retro collections of accessories, the Jesus Piece Choker is just as it sounds — religious and hot. Maybe you should gift two?

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50

Everyone has a dog these days. For 2020, Virgil Abloh reinvents the Keepall Bandoulière 50 in light see-through mesh embroidered with the Monogram pattern and complete with mat-black hardware. The iconic soft travel bag, the Keepall is just the right for the cabin and comes with removable leather strap allows shoulder carry.