As Toronto basketball fans continue to mourn the death of their Giannis 2021 dreams, the Raptors and OVO offer up a new NBA pre-game apparel collection today—it's no Greek Freak, but it's a nice consolation prize nonetheless.

Revealed via a mini-lookbook featuring Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet and OVO Sound artist Baka Not Nice, the collection includes a new Nike practice jersey, some tees, and sweatsuits. The black jersey is especially fresh, feauturing a red swoosh, red Raptors lettering, and of course, Drake's famous golden owl.

The pieces are available online at Real Sports Apparel and selling like PS5s, so act fast. Check out the collection below.