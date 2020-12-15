Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is dishing menswear retailer Harry Rosen a big juicy assist in making the Canadian style industry “more equitable.” The pair recently announced HUMANITY, a collaboration capsule benefiting the Black Youth Helpline charity and making way for more BIPOC designers in the Canadian menswear retailer’s roster.

The athleisure collection features seven pieces designed by Ujiri, with help from Canadian designer Patrick Assaraf. Several of the items, including both tees and a hoodie, bear the word “Humanity” written in Ujiri’s hand.

"This year we have been consumed by the twin pandemics of COVID and racism. We need to find a cure for both, urgently," Ujiri said in a statement. "No one expects a T-shirt to change the world, but each of us committing to look at one other as human beings and really see the humanity in everyone is a good start. See the word. Have the conversation. Really talk to each other. Remember that our humanity is the first thing we all have in common. Once we recognize that we share that connection, we can find others."

He’s right. A T-shirt isn’t going to change the world, but if you’re going to have those tough conversations, you might as well be comfy and look good while you do it.

Proceeds from the collaboration will go to the Black Youth Helpline, which runs crucial cultural programs and provides resources like crisis counselling and family support to youth in need.

The partnership also marks a renewed commitment from Harry Rosen to support BIPOC designers.

"Events of the last year have impressed upon us that the status quo is not good enough and that we all need to do better," said Larry Rosen, CEO of Harry Rosen. "From working with inspiring role models to opening more doors of opportunity, we are committed to making the Canadian fashion industry more equitable."

Black Designers of Canada founder and longtime maker of dope kicks and bags, George Sully and his Sully and Son Co. brand will be the first to land a regular spot on HR shelves.

“Harry Rosen couldn’t have been a better partner to launch the Sully & Son Co. Kuro Collection of premium backpacks—it’s just a good fit,” Sully told Complex. “It’s more than being ready for the opportunity or meeting the quality standard. Getting the opportunity first has always been harder to achieve than being excellent—for me, that’s always been the easy part.”

You can shop the Ujiri HUMANITY capsule collection now at harryrosen.com.