With news of the launch of his new Nike sub-label NOCTA still fresh, Drake is already giving fans a look at a few new pieces that will be available in early 2021.

As of Friday, five new items were showing on the official NOCTA site. The newly teased NOCTA x Nike pieces include a cap, a black t-shirt, a white t-shirt, a will-definitely-sell-out-immediately utility vest, and a shell jacket.

At the top of the month, Drake penned an extended letter about the personal importance of NOCTA, the name of which is a reference to his evening-set creative process.

"This opportunity is something that I've been waiting on for a really long time," Drake said. "To be associated with the highest level possible—that was always my goal. We put in a lot of hard work, a lot of man and woman hours, during the last two years. To see it all coming to fruition starts an exciting new chapter in my life."

While we continue to ponder what could be made sonically possible with a definitely-should-happen "Summer Games" sequel, get a look at the newly teased NOCTA pieces below. According to the site descriptions, these pieces will launch on Feb. 23.

Image via Nike x NOCTA

