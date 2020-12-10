Amina Muaddi and AWGE have something major on the horizon.

On Thursday, a slew of images and clips appeared on Instagram teasing a collaborative effort between Amina Muaddi and ASAP Rocky's creative agency.

And while no specifics were offered among the teases, prospective buyers were alerted to a global launch date of Dec. 11.

Get a slightly deeper glimpse at what's to come via the IG-shared clip below. Prior to the launch on Friday, keeping an eye on the official Amina Muaddi site for updates is probably a very good idea.

Previously, the Amina Muaddi label linked up with Rihanna's Fenty, ultimately bagging a Collaborator of the Year Award alongside Jahleel Weaver at the 2020 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

"For me it was very important to take the elements that characterized Fenty and Rihanna's personality and style and filter my own feminine aesthetic through it," Muaddi said of their work together.

In her acceptance speech, Rihanna said the moment of victory was one "for the culture" at large.

"This is for the kids," Rihanna, the CEO and artistic director behind the Fenty brand, said. "This is for all of our customers, our clientele, and our community. We love you guys and we can't wait to continue building this."

The AWGE team, meanwhile, has remained a consistent presence across multiple mediums since first making a famously mysterious Instagram aesthetic-based debut in 2015.