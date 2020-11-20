Designed with the often subdued aesthetic of the colder months in mind, Stadium Goods' latest collection has arrived.

The Blackout capsule collection is comprised of themed pieces including a long-sleeve Stadium Goods International t-shirt, nylon reflective joggers, reflective crew socks, a Big Tilt t-shirt and a "Blackout edition" of the brand's Higher Learning hoodie. The pieces start at $35 for the socks and run up to $99 for the reflective joggers.

The collection launched Thursday and can be shopped from home via this link.

But first, get a closer look at the pieces below via an assortment of official campaign images straight from the Stadium Goods team:

Stadium Goods, of course, is the home for the years-strong Sneaker Shopping series in New York. Back in October, host Joe La Puma was interviewed for a piece on the Stadium Goods site marking its fifth anniversary.

"There's moments in a lot of episodes that were shot at Stadium Goods that I'll never forget and thankfully they'll exist forever," he said when asked to name one of his favorite Stadium Goods-centered memories. "One recent memory is when we shut down the block so we could film the intro scene to the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence episode where they're sitting in the infamous Porsche from Bad Boys."