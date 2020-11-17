Jerry Lorenzo and SSENSE are preparing to launch Seven Days to Forever, a special digital experience in celebration of Fear of God's Seventh Collection.

The week-long immersive event will kick off Wednesday and conclude on Nov. 24 in conjunction with the collection's official release. An exclusive product launch will take place each day, delivering everything from the Essentials Rain Drum collection and The Tennis Sneakers to releases of Fear of God's Ermenegildo Zegna and Barton Perreira collaborations.

Seven Days to Forever will also offer special online content, including "7 Questions with Jerry Lorenzo," in which the designer will answer questions submitted on social media; as well as "Jerry as Oracle," an interactive statement generator that allows users to play the designer's affirmations and commentary.

"We are honored to be partnering with SSENSE on this project—SSENSE has supported Fear of God since the inception of our brand’s launch," Lorenzo said in a press release. "We’ve had a long-standing relationship, as well as a lot of mutual love and respect for each other’s business and craft. They are the perfect partner to build our legacy with."

You can check out the full Seven Days to Forever schedule below.

Seven Days to Forever

Day 1 — Wednesday, November 18 - The ESSENTIALS global release, marks Day 1 of seven consecutive days of product releases. - Fearofgod.ssense.com: an SSENSE-designed immersive experience providing a daily glimpse of the upcoming product releases.

Day 2 — Thursday, November 19 - The Fear of God for Barton Perreira sunglasses collaboration will be re-released on ssense.com and the SSENSE mobile app. - Jerry as Oracle: an interactive statement generator enables users to access and play Lorenzo’s affirmations and commentary, accessible exclusively on fearofgod.ssense.com.

Day 3 — Friday, November 20 - The SSENSE Exclusive ESSENTIALS Rain Drum collection will be released on ssense.com and the SSENSE mobile app. - Jerry Lorenzo Is In A League Of His Own: reaching into the SSENSE editorial archive, Lorenzo’s cover story for the inaugural issue of SSENSE magazine will be re-published on fearofgod.ssense.com. The interview took place while Lorenzo was finalizing Fear of God’s seventh collection, he opens up about generating his best ideas in nature, coaching his son’s baseball team, and living up to his family name.

Day 4 — Saturday, November 21 - The SSENSE Exclusive ESSENTIALS Dark Navy collection will be released on ssense.com and the SSENSE mobile app. - Fear of God Heavy Weights: playing cards highlighting the champions of the SEVEN DAYS TO FOREVER product releases, visit @ssense on Instagram to see the heavy weights collector cards.

Day 5 — Sunday, November 22 - The Fear of God Ermenegildo Zegna collaboration will be re-released on ssense.com and the SSENSE mobile app. - What Do Virtual Worlds Tell Us About Our Own?: an illustrated synthesis of the Fear of God Ermenegildo Zegna collaboration will be published on fearofgod.ssense.com.

Day 6 — Monday, November 23 - The ESSENTIALS Tennis Sneakers will be available in advance of all other retailers worldwide on ssense.com and the SSENSE mobile app. - 7 Questions with Jerry Lorenzo: sourced exclusively from the SSENSE social media community, Lorenzo answers 7 questions on @ssense on Instagram.