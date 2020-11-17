Saturdays NYC has unveiled their Holiday 2020 collection, which brings laid-back looks together with premium fabrications for a satisfyingly street-ready aesthetic.

With it being holidy season, the collection features cosy outerwear, sweaters and fleeces as well as a run of relaxed T-shirts on stripped-back silhouettes.

Inspired by the body as a means of transit, the collection focusses on ease of movement (see pieces like the Dean Trouser and Ross Chino), and centers functionality in each of the garments, with details like adjustable utility belts and coat-carrying straps

Two new limited-edition prints are introdcued in the new range in the form of Seasonal Rose and Checkerboard Peach Print come into play across various products and play with translating the designs to different materials and fabrication modes, like polar fleece and cotton cashmere sweaters.

The standout pieces include the tricot-lined Astor Polar Fleece featuring the seasonal all-over checkerboard peace print, the cotton-cashmere blend Wade Rose sweater and a clean Harrington Leather Jacket featuring an embossed SNYC logo on the front.

The collection us exclusively available at Saturdays NYC’s New York retail locations and webstore now. Get a closer look at the collection below.